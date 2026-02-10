MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A recent attack on a senior Russian general was made in order to derail the Ukraine negotiation process, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik opined.

"For the time being, there was no need to attack General [Vladimir] Alekseyev except for an attempt to undermine the [Ukraine] negotiations or harm the sentiment. That was an absolutely pre-planned act, and I am confident that those European partners and sponsors who guide both [Vladimir] Zelensky and his militants were aware of it," the diplomat told the Solviev Live TV show.

According to Miroshnik, Kiev is ready to use all available tools at its disposal to achieve its political goals.

The attempt on the life of Lieutenant-General Alekseyev occurred in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway in northwestern Moscow on February 6. The Russian Federal Security Council (FSB) reported that Lyubomir Korba, a Russian national born in 1960 who investigators say was the gunman, was detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia with assistance from partners in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Two other suspected accomplices, Russian citizens Viktor Vasin and Zinaida Serebritskaya, have been identified, too.