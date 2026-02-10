Japan to provide non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine under NATO program

TOKYO, February 10. /TASS/. The Japanese government has decided to join NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, under which it will purchase US-made equipment for Kiev, the Japan Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The news outlet noted that Japanese funds will be used exclusively to acquire non-lethal equipment, including radar systems and body armor. Japan has already informed several NATO member states and Ukraine of its decision.

The PURL program was established by NATO last summer following the US decision to stop providing free weapons to Kiev. Under the program, Ukraine defines its military needs, EU countries allocate funds, purchase weapons from the US, and transfer them to Ukraine free of charge.