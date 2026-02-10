Russia-US relations key to whole world, any worsening inadmissible, envoy says

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said a worsening in Russia-US relations is inadmissible as they are of key importance to the whole world.

"What is important specifically in the Russian-American relations is to maintain them at least at today’s level so they cannot worsen, for these relations themselves play a key role for the whole world," the diplomat said taking reporters’ questions at a reception at the embassy.

"Therefore, what matters here is constant contacts. They are ongoing, at the highest level [based on] agreements between the two presidents, and working contacts continue at our level, too, between the embassies and the foreign ministries," he said.