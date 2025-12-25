Russia’s gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan up by 20% in 2025 — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan increased by 20% in 2025, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.

"On the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, we signed an agreement to increase gas supplies to Kazakhstan in 2025-2026. Our exports to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan also increased in 2025. And by the end of this year, Russian gas supplies to these three countries have increased by 20%. These are very, very significant figures," Miller said at a meeting to discuss preliminary results for the year.

According to him, Gazprom will continue to increase gas volumes supplied to these countries. "Our current agenda includes further boost in supplies in this direction. In particular, we are negotiating with our Kazakh friends on building gas transmission facilities and supplying gas to the northeastern regions of Kazakhstan. We are committed to long-term cooperation, taking into account the growing gas demand in Central Asia," Miller said.

He noted that Central Asia has its own gas resources, but the region's rapid economic development is increasingly demanding it.

"We understand perfectly well that in the medium term, Russian gas will be in great demand there. So, we are already undertaking this preparatory work—and not just preparatory work - as I already said, we have begun to increase supplies at a fairly rapid pace," Miller said.