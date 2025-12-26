LUGANSK, December 26. /TASS/. Officials from Vladimir Zelensky’s office visited Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which is currently controlled by Kiev, earlier this week, and the trip may be linked to the "so-called peaceful settlement" of the conflict in Ukraine, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Marochko noted, citing information received from an intelligence source, that special vehicles bearing Kiev license plates arrived in Kramatorsk earlier in the week under motorcade escort.

"After visiting administrative and military facilities, the ‘guests’ left the city," he said. "According to eyewitnesses, the scale of security measures and the resources involved indicate that high-ranking officials from Zelensky’s office or government ministries visited Kramatorsk. Available data and indirect evidence suggest that the visit was most likely connected to the process of the so-called peaceful settlement and the resolution of technical issues at the local level," Marochko concluded.