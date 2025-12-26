MELITOPOL, December 26. /TASS/. Detectives from Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) were trained by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) employee Vasily Prozorov told TASS.

"The organization was established, and significant funds were invested in it," Prozorov said. "In 2017, when I was still there, people were already saying that NABU’s technical support, particularly in terms of operational and technical measures, surpassed that of the SBU. They created their own special-purpose units and invested huge amounts of money in training both detectives and prosecutors. NABU detectives were trained by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation."

"However, the output of this structure was minimal," he said. "When I was investigating corruption in Ukraine, I came across some interesting figures: in 2020, almost a billion hryvnia was allocated to NABU’s activities. However, confiscations in criminal cases that went to court and resulted in convictions were ten times lower."

He stressed that, in essence, NABU is a US project. "NABU is a project created by the United States," Prozorov said. "The fact is that after the Maidan, when it became clear that power in Ukraine was completely controlled by the US and corruption was becoming a state ideology, the United States made enormous efforts to create a parallel vertical law enforcement system."

Prozorov also pointed out that the US does not allow Ukrainian authorities to influence the bureau’s staff decisions.