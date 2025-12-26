MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Servicemen of the 37th Separate Motorized Rifle Guard Brigade of the Battlegroup East took control of more than 23 square kilometers during the liberation of the village of Kosovtsevo in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian security agencies told TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier reported the liberation of the settlement.

"Guardsmen of the 37th Brigade of the 36th Army of the Battlegroup East, advancing 4 km inland and 6 km along the front on the western bank of the Gaichur River, took control of the settlement of Kosovtsevo and an area of more than 23 square kilometers," the agency’s source said.