Iranian special forces officer eliminated in Lebanon — IDF

BEIRUT, December 25. /TASS/. An Israeli drone strike in Lebanon has killed an officer of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman Avichay Adraee said in an Arabic-language video posted on X.

"We have eliminated Hussein al-Jawhari, a prominent officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force," the military spokesman said. "He was killed early in the afternoon in a strike on a car in the town of Hoch al-Sayyed Ali in the eastern Beqaa Valley."

Adraee said the Iranian commander had led operations against Israel in Syria and Lebanon in recent years.

"The army and the Shin Bet [security service] view attempts by the Iranian regime and its proxies to carry out sabotage with the utmost seriousness and will continue efforts to eliminate any terrorist threat to Israel," he stressed.