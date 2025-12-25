Lavrov discusses preparations for CSTO summit in Moscow in November — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting of an interdepartmental working group on preparation and provision of the Russian presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2026, the Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the presidential administration, federal executive authorities and organizations involved in this work.

"Taking into account the results of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council held in Bishkek on November 27, 2025 and the tasks of implementing its decisions, the action plan of the Russian presidency of the CSTO in 2026 has been approved," the ministry said. "Preparations for the central events of the presidency, the Moscow summit of the Organization and the International Forum for Collective Security, scheduled for November 2026 in the Russian capital, were discussed."