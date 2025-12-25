Launch of Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from Plesetsk proceeded normally — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome proceeded in normal mode, and the spacecraft was inserted into its target orbit at the calculated time, the Russian defense ministry reported.

"The launch of the carrier rocket and the insertion of the spacecraft into the designated orbit proceeded normally. After liftoff, the medium-class Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket was taken over for tracking by the ground-based automated control system of the Main Test Space Center named after German Stepanovich Titov," the ministry stated. It added that the spacecraft was inserted into the target orbit at the calculated time and taken over for control by the ground assets of the Aerospace forces’ space troops.