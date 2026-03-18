Mercedes-Benz registers 'Mercedes-Benz’' trademark in Russia

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. German automotive group Mercedes-Benz, which has suspended car deliveries and production in Russia, registered the "Mercedes-Benz" trademark in Russia in 2025, a TASS correspondent has found.

The application for registration was filed with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) on September 10, 2025, from Germany. The trademark is registered under two classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), which include, among other things, various types of vehicles and their repair.

In March 2022, the group announced the suspension of passenger car deliveries to Russia and their production in the country.

Earlier, head of Rospatent Yury Zubov said in an interview with TASS that well-known foreign brands are seeking to ensure both the registration and renewal of their trademarks in Russia. According to him, a trademark is registered to protect against counterfeiting, ensuring that no one markets goods under the guise of the rights holder’s products.