Russian space agency chief announces plans for meeting with new NASA head

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A delegation of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation has been invited to the launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will carry a Russian cosmonaut to orbit, the agency's chief Dmitry Bakanov said.

According to him, a meeting with Sean Duffy, US secretary of transportation and acting NASA director, is expected to take place during the Russian delegation’s visit to the United States.

"A Falcon rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying two US astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut will be launched from Cape Canaveral. We have been invited to the launch, and we will hold a series of talks on the future cooperation between Roscosmos and NASA. <...> We also plan to meet with the new NASA head," Bakanov told RBC TV in an interview.

The Crew-11 mission, set to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 31, involves Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, US astronauts Zena Cardman and Michael Fink, and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui.

Roscosmos and NASA continue to conduct seat-swap flights to the ISS. The program allows Russian cosmonauts to fly to the orbital outpost on US spacecraft and US astronauts to travel aboard Russian spaceships. Maxim Kharlamov, head of the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (part of Roscosmos), told TASS in January that the seat-swap program had been extended until the end of 2026.