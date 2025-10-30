EU to face problems if it decides to steal Russian assets — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The European Union will face long-term problems in case of appropriation of frozen Russian assets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Once again, we warn the European Union against the theft of sovereign Russian assets – it will not get additional funds, but serious long-term problems," the diplomat said.

Zakharova said that the West understands that the theft of Russian state reserves will not go unanswered.

"They understand that it will be painful," she said. "This is evidenced by the continued lack of consensus in the European Union and the G7 on the issue of allocating to Ukraine, as they call it, a reparative loan at the expense of our assets. Despite all the slogans and all these stories about some kind of Euro-or Western solidarity, the European Union is in no hurry to take on real collective responsibility - they understand how it will end for them."

According to her, the queue of those who want to finance the Kiev regime by issuing common European debt instruments "cannot be seen yet. But there is the usual unseemly squabble about money, in this case, someone else's money, when everyone defends his own interests and those who shout the loudest are those who have nothing to lose in this situation, because there is nothing to lose."