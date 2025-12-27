MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia will accomplish all tasks facing it by military means if the Kiev regime does not wish to resolve the conflict peacefully, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting held at one of the command posts of the special military operation.

"And if the Kiev authorities do not want to resolve the matter peacefully, we will accomplish all the tasks before us in the course of the special military operation by military means," he said.

Putin added that the ringleaders of the Kiev regime are in no hurry to peacefully resolve the current conflict. "We see that even today, unfortunately, the leaders of the Kiev regime are in no hurry to resolve this conflict peacefully. I spoke about this a year ago in a speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the Russian leader recalled.