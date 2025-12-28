MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said Vladimir Zelensky uses the idea of upcoming elections as a pretext to postpone a peace deal.

"He says, ‘Yes, I am ready [to hold] elections.’ But nothing is ready - it is just a way to buy time so that a peace agreement is not reached, to try to show Western Europe that he is still capable of something <...> He [Zelensky] is maneuvering, weaving, and his words cannot be taken seriously," Matvienko told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

She added that Zelensky is being pushed toward these statements by "European war instigators" that promise him support, but there is growing awareness of the futility of backing the Ukrainian regime.

Matvienko recalled that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen failed to secure a decision on seizing Russia’s frozen assets. "They had to approve a €90 billion [loan to Ukraine] from the European treasury. The public will turn against them, Europeans already realize the gamble they have all been dragged into," she said.