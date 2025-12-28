Threat of direct conflict between Russia, US in now past — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the United States are moving toward dialogue and common sense, with the threat of a direct conflict between the two countries having passed, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"I think that we have already passed the point of no return between peace and war, when there was a threat of confrontation between the two largest nuclear powers, what we saw during the [former US President Joe] Biden administration. Now, step by step, in small steps, I would say, things are returning to common sense, to balanced interaction on all the most difficult dossiers, cases, and issues," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told TASS.

Now, in his words, efforts are needed to reduce the number of conflicts. "We will spare no effort for that," he stressed. "It is important to do everything possible so that the 21st century doesn’t become the last in human history.".