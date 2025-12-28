Aist-2T satellites launched from Vostochny spaceport put into orbit

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Aist-2T satellites, No1 and No2, that were launched from the Voctochny spaceport by the Soyuz-1.1b carrier rocket have been successfully put into the designated orbit by the Fregat booster, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The Aist-2T satellites blasted off from the Vostochny spaceport have been placed in orbit and separated from the Fregat upper stage," it said.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with two Aist-2T satellites and 50 small satellites was launched from the Vostochny spaceport at 4:18 p.m. Moscow time (1:18 p.m. GMT).

The payload included small spacecraft Lobachevsky, Scorpion, Polytech Univers-6, as well as satellites Khors No. 5, Vladivostok-2, and MorSat-1. Among the spacecraft is a platform satellite from the hosting provider RUVDS, which is being deployed using the Mule 4T device developed by OKB Pyatoye Pokolenie (JSC OKB5).

The Aist-2T Earth remote sensing spacecraft are designed to photograph the planet's surface and obtain stereoscopic images to create digital terrain models. The satellites will also be used to monitor emergencies, including fires, floods, and volcanic activity. The two Aist-2T series spacecraft, No. 1 and No. 2, will work together to improve data accuracy and obtain more complete and detailed information about the areas under study. The planned active service life of the satellites is at least five years.