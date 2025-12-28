Protests erupted in western Syrian provinces, gunfire reported — TV

BEIRUT, December 28. /TASS/. Protests took place in the western Syrian provinces of Latakia and Tartus, Syria TV reported.

According to the channel, the demonstrations were called for by Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council of Syria. Armed individuals were reportedly seen among the protesters, firing into the air and at law enforcement officers loyal to the new authorities.

In an interview with Syrian channel Al-Ikhbaria, some demonstrators said they were demanding the release of activists previously detained by the new authorities.

On November 25-26, a wave of protests swept across western Syrian provinces along the Mediterranean coast. Participants voiced support for Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal’s call for Syria’s decentralization and autonomous governance, and demanded the release of previously detained activists. Large demonstrations took place in Latakia, Tartus, and several cities in the Hama Governorate. In some areas, clashes broke out between police and protesters, with casualties reported on both sides.