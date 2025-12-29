Russia needs communications systems resistant to EW — expert

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Communications systems that would be resistant to electronic warfare (EW) must be created in Russia, CEO of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) Andrey Bezrukov said in an interview with TASS.

"The most promising direction is to develop communications systems that cannot be jammed - jam-resistant communications and jam-resistant navigation. Our electronic warfare jamming systems have reached such a level over the past few years that it has become clear that the concept of jam-resistant communications and navigation must be seriously upgraded," he said.

According to Bezrukov, the key development trend and the main solution for combating electronic warfare systems is drones’ complete autonomy, their own onboard intelligence. This solution will allow unmanned vehicles, without communication or human intervention, to independently select targets and carry out combat missions.

The Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (ANO CUST) was established in February 2024 through a partnership between PJSC Bank PSB and the Non-Commercial Foundation for the Support of Patriotic Initiatives "Nasha Pravda" (Our Truth). The initiative received support from the Russian Presidential Staff, State Duma, Federation Council, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Moscow authorities, and United Russia party.