Russia stands against Taiwan’s independence in any form — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia opposes Taiwan's independence in any form since this territory is an integral part of China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"Russia’s principled position on the Taiwan issue is well known, remains unchanged and has been repeatedly reaffirmed at the highest level. Russia recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of China and stands against the island’s independence in any form," Lavrov stated.

"We believe that the Taiwan problem is an internal affair of the PRC. Beijing has every right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Russian foreign minister added.