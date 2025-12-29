Working groups, unresolved territorial issues: results of Trump-Zelensky meeting

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky took place at the US leader's Mar-a-Lago estate near West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump said that the territorial issue is one of the remaining unresolved issues in the negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine. Trump and Zelensky also announced the formation of working groups to address the issue.

TASS has compiled the main information on the meeting results.

About meeting

On December 28, Trump received Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago estate near West Palm Beach, Florida.

Following more than two hours of bilateral talks, Trump and Zelensky participated in a video conference with European leaders.

The hour-long video conference focused on security guarantees. After the talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X that good progress had been made.

Statements following meeting

At a joint press conference, Trump acknowledged that the territorial issue remains unresolved in the Ukrainian settlement process.

He opined that Russia, the US, and Ukraine are now "much closer" to a deal than ever before.

According to the US president, an agreement could be reached in "a few weeks." However, Trump admitted that it may not be possible to reach a deal at all.

In turn, Zelensky stated that Ukraine's position on territorial concessions still differs from Russia's.

He also said that 90% of the peace plan has been agreed upon and that security guarantees for Kiev have been agreed upon entirely.

In addition, Zelensky changed his position, admitting that the peace deal could be approved by a vote in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) instead of a referendum.

On composition of working groups

At a joint press conference, Trump and Zelensky announced the composition of the working groups on the settlement.

The US working group on Ukraine will include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, businessman Jared Kushner, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane.

The Ukrainian working group on the settlement will include Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov, and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa.