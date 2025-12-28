Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin-Trump phone call

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has confirmed to TASS that President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, earlier in the day.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he had spoken with Putin over the phone ahead of his talks with Vladimir Zelensky.

"Yes, I can confirm that," Peskov told TASS.

This was their first phone call in the past two and a half months and the ninth one this year

Trump described this call as "good and very productive.".