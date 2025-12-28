Netanyahu flies to US for talks with Trump on Gaza, Iran — media

TEL AVIV, December 28. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has flown to the United States for talks with US President Donald Trump, Israel’s Kan state broadcaster reported.

According to its sources, the meeting will take place at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on December 29. The two leaders are expected to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as well as Turkey’s participation in international stabilization forces in the Palestinian enclave. Netanyahu and Trump are also expected to coordinate potential future strikes against Iranian missile production sites, Kan reports.

The news outlet added that Netanyahu will spend five days in the US, with additional meetings planned, including one with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Ynet news website notes that Israel ties the transition to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement to the return of the remains of the last hostage and to reaching agreements on disarming the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza.