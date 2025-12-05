Russia can receive unlimited number of Indian specialists — first deputy PM

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia will be able to receive an unlimited number of specialists from India as part of the labor mobility agreement with that country. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced.

He confirmed that the labor mobility agreement was signed during the Russian-Indian summit in New Delhi.

"We are ready to receive an unlimited number [of Indian specialists]. For the manufacturing industries alone, we need at least 800,000 more people in addition to the existing [number]," he said.

"As for trade, for example, that would require another 1.5 million people. The service sector, construction. I think we have a field for cooperation," he said.

However, Manturov noted that "this won't happen in a year."

"There are definitely jobs, in terms of the time it will take to, let's say, adapt and make decisions on collecting information about who will be sent, when, and to which employers," he stressed.

According to Manturov the Russian-Indian summit confirmed the two countries' commitment to further deepening cooperation.

"The summit was excellent. I'm referring to the commitment of our leaders, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the plans and objectives outlined for expanding cooperation across a wide range of areas," Manturov told reporters.

He reiterated that reconciling the imbalance in bilateral trade remains a priority. "We are primarily interested in purchasing products from India, which is related to the existing imbalance. We need to find a compromise, and such a compromise is possible through developing cooperation," he said.