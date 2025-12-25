Tajikistan reports fatalities from border clash with Afghan terrorists

DUSHANBE, December 25. /TASS/. An armed clash between Tajik border guards and terrorists trying to infilitrate from Afghanistan has caused fatalities, Tajikistan’s State National Security Committee said in a report.

Three members of a terrorist organization who have illegally crossed the border near Shamsiddin Shohin in the Tajik border region of Khatlon were neutralized after putting up armed resistance. Two Tajik border guards were killed in the clash, according to the report.

Three M16 guns, a Kalashnikov rifle, three foreign-made pistols with silencers, 10 hand grenades, one night-vision device, explosives and other munitions were confiscated at the scene.

"This was the third armed attack, terrorist act and border infiltration from Afghanistan into Tajikistan in the past month, resulting in civilian and military fatalities," the Committee said.

The situation on the border following the December 24 incident is calm, Khovar news agency quoted Tajik border troops as saying. The investigation is ongoing, it added.