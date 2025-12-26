Zelensky says agreed to meet with Trump

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky announced that an agreement has been reached for a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the coming days.

"[Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council] Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the US side. We are not wasting a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level with President Trump in the near future," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. "Much may be decided before the New Year," he added.

On December 25, Zelensky said he and his team had spoken with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner. According to Zelensky, the conversation lasted almost an hour and focused on "formats, meetings, and timing." He added that Umerov would soon hold another discussion with Witkoff and Kushner.

On Friday, the Kyiv Post newspaper, citing diplomatic sources, reported that Zelensky is expected to travel to the United States for talks on December 28. The meeting may take place at Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.