Israel attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including Radwan force camp

TEL AVIV, December 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck the Radwan special forces training camp, weapons depots, and military facilities belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah in Lebanon, the army press service reported.

"IDF struck a training and qualification compound ground used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force to conduct drills and trainings for the terrorists and for advancing attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians. As part of the terrorists' training at the facility, they underwent shooting exercises and additional drills on the use of various weapons," the statement said. In addition, strikes were carried out on "weapon storage facilities," "military structures," and "terrorist infrastructure" belonging to Hezbollah, the press service added.

The Israeli military noted that the existence of such military facilities and the conduct of exercises "constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon" on the ceasefire. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat," the press service concluded.