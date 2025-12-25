Putin expects next decade to bring unprecedented breakthrough in technology

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The next decade will see the largest technological breakthrough in global history, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a State Council meeting on Thursday.

Commenting on the horizon of the next 10 to 15 years, the Russian head of state said: "It is already clear that this period will bring about a colossal technological transformation and the rapid development of artificial intelligence." "This will be, perhaps, an unprecedented technological breakthrough in world history," Putin stated.

He drew attention of regional and federal officials, and businessmen across all industries to the fact that actually the time of breakthrough was "already here for us."