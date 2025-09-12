UK imposes sanctions on Russian defense companies, plants — document

LONDON, September 12. /TASS/. Companies and enterprises in Russia’s defense sector have been included in the next package of British sanctions, according to a statement released by the UK government.

Among those blacklisted are companies Anosit, Proton, Sinvent, Elekond, Poisk research and production association, Soliton, Technodinamika, Ruspolymet, Bin Yin, Russian Institute of High-Power Radio Engineering, Bryansk Chemical Plant of the 50th Anniversary of the USSR, Mezon and Rekond plants, Redkinsky Experimental Plant, Zvukotekhnika enterprise, Sarapul Radio Plant, Mytishchi Instrument Making Plant, Ikar Design Bureau.

Among individuals, sanctions were imposed on Elena and Alexey Malitsky who are called co-owners of the Chinese company Shenzhen Blue Hat International Trade. The restrictions also apply to Azerbaijani citizen Shanlik Shukurov who is allegedly associated with the Turkish company Mastel Makina. Those companies were also blacklisted.

Moreover, the new sanctions package includes three companies based in Hong Kong, three in Thailand, one in India and one in Turkey, as well as more than 70 tankers allegedly involved in transporting Russian oil.

Having been "involved in destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening [Ukraine's] territorial integrity" by providing financial services, technologies, or goods was mentioned by the British government as justification for the sanctions against those companies and enterprises. All of the individuals listed are banned from entering the UK. Accounts of individuals and entities in British banks will be frozen if discovered.

The publication of new restrictions is timed to coincide with the trip of the UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper to Kiev, according to the British Foreign Office’s statement. This is the first foreign trip of Cooper, who was appointed to this position on September 5.