Three hostages freed from Gaza enter Israel with military escort — IDF

TEL AVIV, February 1. /TASS/. Israeli and US citizen Keith Sigal, who was released in the Gaza Strip, was taken to the territory of the Jewish state by the Israeli military, the army press service reported.

"The released hostage Keith Sigal arrived in Israeli territory accompanied by the Israel Defense Forces," the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, hostages Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas were released in the Gaza Strip and were also taken to Israeli territory by the Israeli military.

The press service of the Israeli Foreign Ministry noted in a special statement that on February 1, three more hostages returned home after 484 days of captivity by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

As part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of hostages held by radicals, Israel is expected to release 182 Palestinian prisoners from jail in exchange for the release of three kidnapped hostages on February 1.