Putin says Russia invests double in UAE as reverse

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Mutual investments between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are growing, with Russian investments exceeding Emirati ones by almost twofold, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at a meeting in the Kremlin with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"We maintain contacts at a high political level, economic ties are developing, both in trade and in investment. Mutual investments are growing," the Russian leader said.

"I would like to note that Russian investments in the United Arab Emirates still exceed Emirati investments in Russia, and significantly - almost two times," Putin added.

The Russian president also noted the dynamics of the development of relations between the UAE Sovereign Fund and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"We thank you for putting your trust in Russian investors. We're also paying attention to this very fruitful work," Putin concluded.