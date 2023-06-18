Three settlements in Russia’s Kursk Region shelled by Ukrainian troops — governor

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Three settlements in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine came under shelling by Ukrainian troops; a sugar plant and an electricity transmission line were damaged, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, said on Sunday.

"Three settlements in the Glushkovsky district came under shelling by Ukrainian troops. Luckily, no one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, ten shells were fired at the villages of Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachi, damaging the building of a sugar plant. Residential houses were intact. "More than ten shells were fired at the village of Glushkovo. Part of the village was left without power due to the damage to the power transmission line," he noted.