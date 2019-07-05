Finnish Neste sells its gas stations chain in Russia to Tatneft

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Finnish Neste negotiated sale of its chain of 75 retail sites and a terminal in St. Petersburg to Tatneft, the Russian oil producer said on Friday.

"Neste signed an agreement on sale of its retail fuel business consisting of 75 retail sites and a terminal in St. Petersburg to Tatneft," the Russian company said.

The transaction price is not disclosed. The deal is expected to be closed by 2019 year-end after the approval by the Russian antimonopoly regulator.

The retail chain of Tatneft comprises more than 600 retail sites and is among the top five refueling chains in Russia.