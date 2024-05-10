Kazakhstan purchases around 280 mln kWh of electricity from Russia in 2024

ASTANA, May 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan purchased about 280 mln kWh of electricity from Russia since the beginning of 2024 due to a shortage of their own capacities, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satqaliev said.

"During peak hours, Kazakhstan experiences an electrical power shortage. This is the evening maximum load, when we do not have adequate capacity for three hours and must purchase electricity from Russia. Since the beginning of the year, we have purchased around 280 mln kWh of electricity," he said.

He added that the price of electricity varies depending on the time of day. "During low night hours it is cheap, but during peak hours it is more expensive. We are forced to buy more expensive electricity," the minister explained.

According to him, Kazakhstan has adopted a comprehensive program for energy development, which involves massive commissioning of energy capacities in order to level out the electricity shortage.

Earlier, Russia’s operator of electricity export-import Inter RAO reported that electricity supplies to Kazakhstan in 2023 amounted to 4.7 bln kWh.