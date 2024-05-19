US should explain to Ukraine that military aid won’t last forever — magazine

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. The US administration should make it clear to Kiev that it will not provide it with military aid indefinitely, understanding that this would push Ukraine into necessary negotiations with Russia, according to an article published in The American Conservative magazine.

According to it, a security agreement between Washington and Kiev would prolong the fighting in Ukraine and could become "a liability for the United States." "Despite Washington’s constraints on being able to assist Ukraine, this does not stop American legislators from ignoring these realities by promising eternal support to Ukraine until its eventual total victory over Russia. Making promises that cannot be fulfilled hurts Ukraine’s future and discourages it from pursuing necessary diplomacy," the article said.

"While some members of Congress have fueled delusional aspirations in Ukraine, policymakers must acknowledge that Washington’s military resources are finite," the article pointed out. According to its assessment, the US is spending too much money to support Kiev; it would be more appropriate to provide military assistance to Taiwan. "To mitigate this issue, Washington must articulate to Kiev its inability to perpetually supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs for long-term defense," the magazine emphasized.

The article also underscored that the latest package of US military aid to Ukraine "is unlikely to swing the pendulum in Kiev's favor." According to the article's author, Alex Little, "American aid to Ukraine will likely only be able to fortify Ukrainian defenses and prevent Russian gains in the short term." "Logistical hurdles mean that the impact of the assistance will be far from immediate. Therefore, any aspirations of utilizing the aid to reclaim Russian-captured territory are unrealistic," Little said.

"As Russia’s economy has been geared toward the war effort in Ukraine, the differential in warfighting capabilities between the two sides is widening," the author opined. "Considering the current realities, Ukraine, with US support, should capitalize on exercising its diplomatic leverage before the situation worsens," he said.

In late April, US President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by the US Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The package was worth $95 billion. It includes $61 billion for Ukraine. Immediately after the head of state signed these bills, the Pentagon announced that it would send Ukraine arms and equipment worth $1 billion. Washington then allocated Kiev the next batch of weapons worth $400 million.