Russian rescue plane takes off for Tabriz to take part in search for Raisi

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. A Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations special plane took off from the Zhukovsky Airport for Iran’s Tabriz to take part in the search for the helicopter of the President of Iran, the Ministry press office told TASS.

"The plane carries rescuers with necessary gear and equipment, dog units, and all-terrain vehicles to assist in the search and rescue operation for the missing helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi," the Ministry said, adding that a second plane will take off shortly.