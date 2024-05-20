{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Flash

Russian rescue plane takes off for Tabriz to take part in search for Raisi

A second plane will take off shortly, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. A Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations special plane took off from the Zhukovsky Airport for Iran’s Tabriz to take part in the search for the helicopter of the President of Iran, the Ministry press office told TASS.

"The plane carries rescuers with necessary gear and equipment, dog units, and all-terrain vehicles to assist in the search and rescue operation for the missing helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi," the Ministry said, adding that a second plane will take off shortly.

Tags
Foreign policyIran
Military operation in Ukraine
Kiev insists on unattainable demands for settlement — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, Zelensky’s approval rating has dropped to approximately 60%, because "the Ukrainians are tired of war"
Read more
Mistral delivery connected with implementation of Minsk accords — Hollande
The French leader made the statement after his impromptu visit to Russia on Saturday for crisis talks with President Vladimir Putin, Le Figaro reported
Read more
Investigation made final conclusions on Kursk submarine tragedy — Kremlin
The nuclear submarine missile cruiser K-141 Kursk sank on August 12, 2000, during exercises in the Barents Sea as a result of an explosion in a torpedo tube
Read more
Another five Chinese brands to enter Russian market in 2024
"By the end of the year the number of new Chinese brands may reach 10," analysts said
Read more
Finland may open its border with Russia after relevant law is passed — PM
The prime minister cited intelligence data indicating that the situation on the border is unchanged
Read more
Russia adds deputy head of Ukrainian presidential administration to wanted list
Roman Mashovets wanted under a Russian Criminal Code article, the database said
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
Kiev deems dead fighters missing to avoid removing bodies from battlefield — Ukrainian POW
According to Andrey Lazarkevich, in the current situation Ukrainian servicemen prefer to surrender as prisoners of war
Read more
Iranian president planned to visit Armenia on Sunday — source
The Tasnim news agency reported earlier that the helicopter carrying the Iranian president made an emergency landing near the village of Uzi in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province
Read more
Russia to take response measures amid nuclear threats — senior diplomat
"Yet this vagueness has always been typical of the Western group’s doctrinal approaches, including nuclear weapons," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Assassination attempt on Slovak PM Fico was planned in advance — defense minister
It is reported that doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the patient
Read more
New Tchaikovsky Conservatory to be built in China within three years
According to acting rector of the conservatory Alexander Sokolov, the Moscow Conservatory has already received "the approval of the Russian Culture Ministry for the implementation of this project"
Read more
Slovak PM's life no longer in danger, top defense official says
The prime minister has successfully undergone two surgical operations since Wednesday
Read more
Area of search operation for Raisi’s helicopter reduced to 2 km — report
Citing a high-ranking Iranian Army general, the TV channel noted that the weather has worsened significantly
Read more
Russia warns US, EU, Kiev they are playing with fire — MFA about Ukrainian strikes
Maria Zakharova pointed out that behind these barbaric attacks with Western weapons the silhouettes of US and British handlers of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's were clearly visible
Read more
Expert says ‘sanitary zone’ in Ukraine should be 300 kilometers deep
it should be enough to make sure that US, French and British-made long-range weapons don’t reach Russia, including the country’s new regions, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of Russia’s National Defense magazine told TASS
Read more
Putin orders to send rescuers to assist in search for Raisi’s helicopter — aide
Russian President ordered to send two planes and helicopters with a group of 50 rescuers
Read more
Press review: Day one of Putin's China visit and US stands by Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 17th
Read more
Six drones fall near oil refinery in Krasnodar Region — authorities
Roman Sinyagovsky added that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage
Read more
Air defenses down Ukrainian drone in Russia’s Belgorod Region — top brass
Russian forces foiled another attempt of the Kiev to carry out a attack on Russian facilities, Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Battlegroup North liberates settlement of Staritsa — Russian Defense Ministry
Russian air defenses down 37 drones, Tochka U missile, 21 HIMARS, Vampire, Olkha rockets in past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Contact established with two passengers of Raisi’s helicopter — vice president
According to Mansouri, there were three helicopters and radio contact was lost with the one carrying the president
Read more
SCO foreign ministers to consider candidates for new chief at Astana meeting
The ministers will consider candidates for the new SCO secretary general and the director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure
Read more
Putin apologizes to Harbin residents for tight security measures over his visit
"The greatest impression lies in the power of Harbin," the Russian leader noted, adding that "Harbin has turned into a powerful world-scale megacity in recent years"
Read more
Two civilians killed in Ukraine’s shelling attack on DPR village
Earlier in the day, the head of the local administration Alexey Kulemzin reported that a woman had been wounded in Alexanndrovka after a shelling attack
Read more
Kiev asks US to lift restrictions on using weapons against targets in Russia — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, Kiev has also asked Washington to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons against targets on Russian territory
Read more
Russian troops use latest Upyr FPV drones in Kharkov push
Russian troops employed the Upyr FPV drone for the first time in the special military operation in Ukraine in May 2023
Read more
Russian MFA describes Putin’s China trip as defining for world’s future
The trip laid the groundwork for many years to come, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian attack on bus in Kherson Region injures 16 civilians, kills one — governor
All the others have bruises and light wounds, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS
Read more
Chairman of Georgia’s ruling party blasts foreign ministers for speaking at protest
Garibashvili suggested that foreign diplomats feel dismissive toward Georgia
Read more
Russian air defense shot down 57 UAVs in Krasnodar region overnight — Defense Ministry
Three UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region
Read more
Russian rescue plane takes off for Tabriz to take part in search for Raisi
A second plane will take off shortly, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said
Read more
Preparations for Putin’s visit to DPRK ongoing — Kremlin spokesman
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited the Russian President to visit his country when he traveled to Russia in September
Read more
Congolese armed forces thwart coup attempt — spokesman
Gunfire was heard in the morning near the residence of Vital Kamerhe
Read more
US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle hit near Avdeyevka — security forces
According to objective control data, the crew members of the armored vehicle were injured
Read more
Current Kiev regime rooted in coup — Putin
The Russian leader blamed Kiev’s sponsors in the West for organizing this coup, saying they escalated it into an armed conflict
Read more
Russian forces cut off ammunition supplies to Ukrainian forces in Volchansk — lawmaker
Viktor Vodolatsky also said the liberation of Staritsa would make it possible to reduce to a minimum and later completely remove the threat of bombardments for the Belgorod Region
Read more
Russian court seizes Deutsche Bank’s assets under RusChemAlliance’s claims
According to the files of arbitration cases, the court has partially upheld RusChemAlliance’s claim for interim measures against Deutsche Bank
Read more
Ukrainian forces unprepared to withstand Russian offensive near Kharkov — newspaper
It also emphasized that Russia had "a huge advantage in artillery shells," adding that "depleted Ukrainian air defenses" were unable to counter Russian air power
Read more
Honduran ambassador to Moscow dies — Honduran foreign ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that the Russian foreign ministry has extended its condolences over the Honduran ambassador’s death
Read more
European Council suspends broadcasting activity of four Russian media outlets
According to the Council, this ban does not apply to any activities other than broadcasting
Read more
Russia, China sign ten joint documents
The agreements penned included an initiative to develop the Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island, protocols on requirements for beef and other products exported to China
Read more
Russia ready to help Iran in search operation for presidential helicopter — diplomat
The Tasnim news agency reported earlier that the helicopter carrying the Iranian president made an emergency landing near the village of Uzi in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province
Read more
Russian artillery knocks out Ukrainian intel officers in Kherson — underground member
Attack had caused multiple casualties and that at least several Ukrainian security officers had been killed, said a member of the pro-Russian underground in the city
Read more
Russian troops deliver 28 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week
Russian forces advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on 18 Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin holds meeting on floods, wildfires
He said while flooding is not over yet, there are also fires or fire-hazardous situations in some regions
Read more
Russian forces reach Gulyapole’s suburbs in Zaporozhye Region
Russian force have advanced to about 1.5 kilometers and are now in Gulaypole’s suburb
Read more
Tokyo, Seoul to resume exchanges between armed forces, suspended after 2018 incident
According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the sides hold negotiations to organize a meeting of the ministers of defense during the security on conference in Asia, which will take place in Singapore between May 31 and June 2
Read more
Helicopter with Iranian president crash lands near border with Azerbaijan — agency
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several more officials were reported onboard
Read more
Slovak PM Fico’s life out of danger — deputy PM
Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting incident that happened after a government meeting in the city of Handlova in the western part of Slovakia
Read more
It is time for Ukraine to recognize realities on the ground, Lavrov says
The conversation with the top Russian diplomat took place on the sidelines of the state visit of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to China
Read more
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Read more
One more Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
Russian defense ministry said that this happened at about 10:00 p.m. Moscow time (7:00 p.m. GMT)
Read more
Israeli fighter jets intercept suspicious target flying from Lebanon
No casualties or damage were reported
Read more
South Korea-Russia relations were not doomed to worsen because of Ukraine, says expert
According to Park Byung-hwan, director of the Eurasian Strategy Research Institute, countries in their relations with each other are not guided by morals, but only pursue state interests
Read more
France preparing contingent of 2,000 troops to be sent to Ukraine — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French military "fears that such a large military unit cannot be transferred and stationed in Ukraine unnoticed"
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Russian troops advance towards Borovaya in eastern Kharkov region — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that as of today, more than 200 square kilometers of the region had been liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian drone in Russia’s Belgorod Region — top brass
Air defenses on duty destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Read more
Repelling missile attack in Sevastopol completed — governor
Mikhail Razvozhaev warned of the danger of falling fragments and submunitions
Read more
Tanzania-flagged ships sinks in Black Sea
The ship sank 26 nautical miles from the Romanian town of Sfantu Gheorghe
Read more
Stock markets on record-hitting spree around the world — Bloomberg
As the agency says, of the world’s 20 largest stock markets, 14 have hit all-time highs recently
Read more
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik becomes absolute world heavyweight champion
He beat Briton Tyson Fury in a 12-round fight held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Read more
German Chancellor Scholz warns against a full-scale ground operation in Rafah
The Chancellor also said that sufficient humanitarian aid should be delivered to Gaza
Read more
Georgian president vetoes bill on foreign agents
The Georgian legislature passed a bill on foreign agents in the third reading on May 14
Read more
Situation in Kyrgyz capital under authorities’ control — top diplomat
At the same time, Jeenbek Kulubayev expressed "serious concern" about the fact that foreign media and social networks are spreading "fake and false, not corresponding to reality information about the incident and the current situation in Kyrgyzstan"
Read more
Turkish drone discovers potential fragments of Raisi’s helicopter — Anadolu
The IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Hossein Salami confirmed it
Read more
Four Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
Kiev attempted attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
French army train unit of ‘super covert’ scouts in Estonia — radio
This "experimental unit of super covert scouts" is designed to identify enemy strongholds, locate entrances to trenches, and coordinate assault teams to capture them, the RTL reported
Read more
Starlink’s failure helps Russian army take Kiev forces by surprise in Kharkov Region — WP
In addition, Ukrainian forces were facing ammunition shortages due to a stalled US aid package
Read more
Ukrainian president rejects French leader’s idea of Olympic truce
According to Zelensky, Kiev does not believe in the idea of an Olympic truce as it would "play into the enemy’s hands"
Read more
DPRK forced to take measures to increase nuclear deterrence after US test — statement
The US carried out a subcritical nuclear test at the proving ground in Nevada
Read more
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, but needs to know who is trustworthy there — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that it was politicians in Kiev who "withdrew from the negotiation process" as soon as troops were pulled back from Kiev
Read more
Air defenses down 103 Ukrainian drones, 12 ATACMS missiles, 4 Hammer bombs over day
Russian forces also hit concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 112 areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Putin-Xi talks were very successful, Kremlin aide says
The environment was very friendly and the leaders were in a good mood, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told TV journalist.
Read more
Ukraine was ready to sign peace deal with Russia but gave up under US pressure — Patrushev
The first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but the talks yielded no tangible results
Read more
Russia, Iran turn US sanctions into new possibilities — senior Iranian diplomat
"It is impossible to build peace in the region without close economic ties," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Read more
11-year-old girl wounded in drone attack on Belgorod
She received wounds from falling fragments as a result of the drone’s explosion
Read more
Lavrov arrives in Astana to take part in SCO ministerial meeting
Special attention will be focused on the prospects for the organization’s further development and its adaptation to the formation of a new world order
Read more
Ukraine’s real losses should be counted in millions — ex-Polish army general staff chief
"The Ukrainians are losing this war," Rajmund Andrzejczak said, describing the situation as "very, very dramatic"
Read more
At least 10 UAVs suppressed in Krasnodar region — operational headquarters
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage
Read more
Rasisi’s helicopter passenger twice called to say he was feeling bad — senior diplomat
Read more
Air defense is repelling a missile attack in Sevastopol — region’s governor
Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily closed
Read more
US should explain to Ukraine that military aid won’t last forever — magazine
According to article, a security agreement between Washington and Kiev would prolong the fighting in Ukraine and could become "a liability for the United States"
Read more
Press review: Putin embarks on state visit to China and assassination attempt on Slovak PM
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 16th
Read more
13 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day
According to DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, five passenger cars were damaged by munitions dropped from Ukrainian drone on Donetsk and Gorlovka
Read more
Russia ready to send rescuers to help find Iranian president’s helicopter — diplomat
Read more
11 civilians hurt in Ukraine’s shelling attack o Shebekino in Belgorod Region
According to the governor, the city was shelled from a multiple launch missile system
Read more
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip nears 35,500 — health ministry
According to the ministry, as many as 35,456 people have been killed, including 70 in the past 24 hours alone
Read more
Iran’s Red Crescent refutes reports that Raisi’s helicopter has been found
Earlier, the state-run Press TV reported that rescuers have found Raisi’s helicopter
Read more
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Read more
Russian defense minister: India’s SCO accession opens up new prospects for cooperation
Leaders of the SCO member states signed the document on the accession of India and Pakistan on June 9
Read more
Tourist exchanges between Russia, North Korea gain traction — minister
Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov also said that the Moscow Zoo and ballet dancers recently paid a visit to North Korea
Read more
French Interior Ministry ignores Russian volunteers banned from working at Olympics
In the text of the letter, the volunteers recalled that they had been "selected by the Organizing Committee of the 2023 Olympic and Paralympic Games (for the 2024 Paris Olympics), each one given a mission" and had already received visas, bought tickets to France and were ready to start working
Read more
Russia to find platforms for speaking out if US refuses to issue visas — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, it is necessary to "treat both the issuance and non-issuance of American visas with coldness and detachment"
Read more
Two powerful explosions rocks Kharkov
An air raid alert has been in effect in the Kharkov Region for almost eight hours
Read more
Medvedev says Kissinger ‘completely wrong’ about main threat to humanity
Dmitry Medvedev stressed that "subtle considerations about preventing existential threats do not work during bloody conflicts"
Read more
Israel strikes back after ten launches from Lebanon — IDF
Throughout the day, approximately 10 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Malkia and Har Dov in northern Israel
Read more
Defense chief says Finland may reopen crossing points on Russian border
"The law is currently being finalized. It is expected to be submitted to parliament in one to two weeks. The law should enter into force very soon," the minister noted
Read more