Ukraine’s military strikes Lugansk outskirts with French-made missiles — authorities

LUGANSK, May 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army delivered a strike with French-made missiles against the settlement of Yubileiny near Lugansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), according to a video uploaded on the Telegram channel of LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik on Monday.

In the video, a specialist shows a fragment of a missile that struck Yubileiny where the sign "Made in France" can be seen.

The LPR head said earlier that Ukrainian troops had hit Yubileiny residential areas with Western-made weapons. The information on casualties and destruction is being specified.