MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizens should feel free not to comply with regulations issued in the last decade because they are illegal - like those in Hitler's Germany, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, a lawyer by education, has told TASS.

"The acts issued by [Vladimir] Zelensky and his clique were already unenforceable," Medvedev said. "From the point of view of the theory of the state, the acts of the Banderovite regime are not law. Like the laws passed by Nazi Germany in its day."

"In this paradoxical case regulatory acts adopted by a criminal state cannot be considered law in its true sense," Medvedev explained. "This is similar to knowingly illegal commands in the army. You can refuse to execute such orders, but you can also be court-martialed or simply shot."

The initial legal nullity of all discriminatory laws of Nazi Germany was confirmed after the Victory in 1945 by the first act of the Allied Control Council of the Soviet Union, Great Britain, the US and France. This decision paved the way for the process of denazification - the purification of everyday life in liberated Germany from manifestations of Nazi ideology in all spheres of life.