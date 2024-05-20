{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Any regulatory acts in Ukraine are illegal, as those in Hitler's Germany — Medvedev

"In this case regulatory acts adopted by a criminal state cannot be considered law in its true sense," the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council explained

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizens should feel free not to comply with regulations issued in the last decade because they are illegal - like those in Hitler's Germany, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, a lawyer by education, has told TASS.

"The acts issued by [Vladimir] Zelensky and his clique were already unenforceable," Medvedev said. "From the point of view of the theory of the state, the acts of the Banderovite regime are not law. Like the laws passed by Nazi Germany in its day."

"In this paradoxical case regulatory acts adopted by a criminal state cannot be considered law in its true sense," Medvedev explained. "This is similar to knowingly illegal commands in the army. You can refuse to execute such orders, but you can also be court-martialed or simply shot."

The initial legal nullity of all discriminatory laws of Nazi Germany was confirmed after the Victory in 1945 by the first act of the Allied Control Council of the Soviet Union, Great Britain, the US and France. This decision paved the way for the process of denazification - the purification of everyday life in liberated Germany from manifestations of Nazi ideology in all spheres of life.

Ukraine’s military strikes Lugansk outskirts with French-made missiles — authorities
LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said earlier that Ukrainian troops had hit Yubileiny residential areas with Western-made weapons
Russia ready to help Iran investigate Raisi’s helicopter crash, Shoigu assures
On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Russia ready to send rescuers to help find Iranian president’s helicopter — diplomat
"We have declared our readiness and are waiting for the decision of the Iranian side," Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in Tehran added
Putin orders to send rescuers to assist in search for Raisi’s helicopter — aide
Russian President ordered to send two planes and helicopters with a group of 50 rescuers
Russia keeping tabs on US nuclear activity in Nevada, senior diplomat says
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow has been registering "all public signals coming from the US administration regarding this"
Honduran ambassador to Moscow dies — Honduran foreign ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that the Russian foreign ministry has extended its condolences over the Honduran ambassador’s death
Sending NATO instructors to Ukraine without Russia’s consent dangerous — expert
As Mark Episkopos notes, sending NATO instructors to Ukraine "without a larger strategy for ending" the fighting would be "a recipe for disaster" and would "bring NATO and Russia within a hair’s breadth of open conflict"
Putin offers condolences to Iran over Raisi’s death in helicopter crash
Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi last met in Moscow on December 7, 2023, and the two leaders took part in an online BRICS summit last November
Russian court seizes Deutsche Bank’s assets under RusChemAlliance’s claims
According to the files of arbitration cases, the court has partially upheld RusChemAlliance’s claim for interim measures against Deutsche Bank
Russia to rely not on 'Western guarantees' but on its army — Medvedev
"Any newly-minted Fuhrer' of the Ukrainian Reich is capable of tearing it up at any moment for opportunistic reasons," the politician noted
Georgian parliament to block president's veto on foreign agents law — speaker
Shalva Papuashvili specified that the parliament will convene on Monday, when the president's veto will be registered and submitted to the committee on legal issues for consideration
Kiev insists on unattainable demands for settlement — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, Zelensky’s approval rating has dropped to approximately 60%, because "the Ukrainians are tired of war"
Zelensky may be target of assassination a la Hitler in 1944 — Medvedev
"However, it will change nothing either for the Ukrainians or for us," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council stressed
At least 8 killed as helicopter carrying Iranian leader Raisi crashes — Tasnim
Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports about the death of Iran’s leader
Contact established with two passengers of Raisi’s helicopter — vice president
According to Mansouri, there were three helicopters and radio contact was lost with the one carrying the president
Preparations for Putin’s visit to DPRK ongoing — Kremlin spokesman
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited the Russian President to visit his country when he traveled to Russia in September
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian combat group in eastern Chasov Yar, says DPR
Despite intensive strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces and artillery, the Ukrainian military is still attempting to redeploy reserves to the town’s eastern part, according to the report
US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle hit near Avdeyevka — security forces
According to objective control data, the crew members of the armored vehicle were injured
Turkish drone discovers potential fragments of Raisi’s helicopter — Anadolu
The IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Hossein Salami confirmed it
Area of search operation for Raisi’s helicopter reduced to 2 km — report
Citing a high-ranking Iranian Army general, the TV channel noted that the weather has worsened significantly
Rasisi’s helicopter passenger twice called to say he was feeling bad — senior diplomat
"Shortly after the accident, we managed to speak with Tabriz’s Friday Prayer Imam," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahdi Safari said
Lavrov welcomes Xi Jinping's proposal for Ukraine conference
The ministers discussed the results of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China
Russia creates sanitary zone to protect its cities from Ukrainian shelling — Kremlin
On May 17, Putin explained the Russian military's offensive in the direction of Kharkov by the Ukrainian military’s continued shelling of residential areas in the border regions, including Belgorod
Raisi's death positions Khamenei's son as likely successor — Politico
Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at Washington’s Foundation for Defense of Democracies noted that the deceased president was exactly the kind of person Khamenei wants running the country
It is time for Ukraine to recognize realities on the ground, Lavrov says
The conversation with the top Russian diplomat took place on the sidelines of the state visit of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to China
Assassination attempt on Slovak PM Fico was planned in advance — defense minister
It is reported that doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the patient
Putin apologizes to Harbin residents for tight security measures over his visit
"The greatest impression lies in the power of Harbin," the Russian leader noted, adding that "Harbin has turned into a powerful world-scale megacity in recent years"
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Ukrainian forces unprepared to withstand Russian offensive near Kharkov — newspaper
It also emphasized that Russia had "a huge advantage in artillery shells," adding that "depleted Ukrainian air defenses" were unable to counter Russian air power
Putin vows to cherish Raisi’s memory
On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crash-landed in Iran's East Azerbaijan province
ICC prosecutor requests arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders — statement
The prosecutor also requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant
One more Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
Russian defense ministry said that this happened at about 10:00 p.m. Moscow time (7:00 p.m. GMT)
Putin's visit to China underscores strategic partnership between countries — Lavrov
"We sincerely thank our Chinese friends for their cordiality and hospitality, for the warmth we felt throughout the trip, and for the excellent organization," Russian foreign minister added
Ukrainian official suggests turning Soviet monument into LGBT symbol
The Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kiev was unveiled in 1982 to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Soviet Union and the reunification of Ukraine with Russia in 1654
FACTBOX: Iran confirms death of President Raisi in helicopter crash
All passengers and crew of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi were killed in the crash, according to Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir Hossein Kolivand
Russian troops use latest Upyr FPV drones in Kharkov push
Russian troops employed the Upyr FPV drone for the first time in the special military operation in Ukraine in May 2023
Air defenses down 103 Ukrainian drones, 12 ATACMS missiles, 4 Hammer bombs over day
Russian forces also hit concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 112 areas over the past 24 hours
Ukrainian troops leave positions in eastern Paraskoviyevka near Ugledar, says DPR
According to adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky, the Ukrainian military abandoned most of the bodies of dead soldiers in the combat area
Ukraine’s real losses should be counted in millions — ex-Polish army general staff chief
"The Ukrainians are losing this war," Rajmund Andrzejczak said, describing the situation as "very, very dramatic"
Press review: Day one of Putin's China visit and US stands by Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 17th
Netanyahu's threat of ICC warrant points to collapse of world judicial system — president
Isaac Herzog pointed out that he found it unacceptable to compare Israeli political leaders with leaders of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, whom the ICC prosecutor also wants to arrest
Russian forces reach Gulyapole’s suburbs in Zaporozhye Region
Russian force have advanced to about 1.5 kilometers and are now in Gulaypole’s suburb
France preparing contingent of 2,000 troops to be sent to Ukraine — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French military "fears that such a large military unit cannot be transferred and stationed in Ukraine unnoticed"
Russia ready to help Iran in search operation for presidential helicopter — diplomat
The Tasnim news agency reported earlier that the helicopter carrying the Iranian president made an emergency landing near the village of Uzi in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province
Iran’s Red Crescent refutes reports that Raisi’s helicopter has been found
Earlier, the state-run Press TV reported that rescuers have found Raisi’s helicopter
Israeli fighter jets intercept suspicious target flying from Lebanon
No casualties or damage were reported
Tokyo, Seoul to resume exchanges between armed forces, suspended after 2018 incident
According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the sides hold negotiations to organize a meeting of the ministers of defense during the security on conference in Asia, which will take place in Singapore between May 31 and June 2
International Criminal Court requests arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defense minister
Among the accusations pressed against Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant are "Wilful Killing… or Murder as a war crime," "Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime"
Russian army engineers remotely destroy over 70 Ukrainian boats in Kherson area
It is reported that the Ukrainian military uses the Ptakhi Madyara group of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators who try to remove discovered mines from rivers
US should explain to Ukraine that military aid won’t last forever — magazine
According to article, a security agreement between Washington and Kiev would prolong the fighting in Ukraine and could become "a liability for the United States"
President, Foreign Minister of Iran die in helicopter crash — Red Crescent
The helicopter carried Governor of the East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rakhmati and Tabriz Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem
Tehran gives assurances of no disruptions to cabinet work following leader Raisi’s death
According to the report, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will become interim president of the Islamic republic
Medvedev sees no chance of Kiev winning even it fights until 'last Ukrainian'
Dmitry Medvedev believes that "the population of a broken Ukraine realizes this only too well," noting that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky canceled the country’s presidential election knowing that he would likely "lose spectacularly"
Russian troops destroy 9,700 artillery guns in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian Battlegroup North units kept advancing deep into the Ukrainian army’s defenses in the Kharkov area over the past day
Expert says ‘sanitary zone’ in Ukraine should be 300 kilometers deep
it should be enough to make sure that US, French and British-made long-range weapons don’t reach Russia, including the country’s new regions, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of Russia’s National Defense magazine told TASS
West to push for Ukraine deal on their terms, Russia won't bend — Medvedev
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia, unlike the Ukrainian side, had never rejected any negotiations
Russian troops destroy 44 Ukrainian UAV control posts in Kherson area over day
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo added that the enemy lost 47 drones
Helicopter carrying Iranian president crashes due to technical failure — news agency
On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan Province
London High Court to hold hearing on Julian Assange’s extradition to US
According to Assange’s spouse Stella, the court is likely to announce its ruling on May, 20
NATO's attempts to create anti-Russian bridgehead in Central Asia worrisome — MFA
According to Sergey Overchenko, the US and NATO are trying to "entice" the Central Asian countries into so-called partnership programs and continuing unflagging attempts to bring their military infrastructure to the region
Tanzania-flagged ships sinks in Black Sea
The ship sank 26 nautical miles from the Romanian town of Sfantu Gheorghe
Starlink’s failure helps Russian army take Kiev forces by surprise in Kharkov Region — WP
In addition, Ukrainian forces were facing ammunition shortages due to a stalled US aid package
Iranian president planned to visit Armenia on Sunday — source
The Tasnim news agency reported earlier that the helicopter carrying the Iranian president made an emergency landing near the village of Uzi in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province
DPR head unable to confirm presence of French troops in Ukraine
According to Denis Pushilin, "mercenaries from France and other countries are still present" on the remaining territory of Ukraine
Russia warns US, EU, Kiev they are playing with fire — MFA about Ukrainian strikes
Maria Zakharova pointed out that behind these barbaric attacks with Western weapons the silhouettes of US and British handlers of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's were clearly visible
Nuclear drills to be held 'in due time' — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on instructions from President Vladimir Putin the General Staff had begun preparations for an exercise to be held in the near future involving missile units of the Southern Military District, aircraft and naval ships
Investigation made final conclusions on Kursk submarine tragedy — Kremlin
The nuclear submarine missile cruiser K-141 Kursk sank on August 12, 2000, during exercises in the Barents Sea as a result of an explosion in a torpedo tube
Pentagon chief promises 'steady flow' of weapons to Ukraine 'week after week'
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that "much more US military assistance" is on its way to Ukraine
T-80 tanks help Russian troops advance in Avdeyevka area
"Tanks delivered fire from a distance of 800 meters under constant enemy shelling," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Slovak PM Robert Fico’s condition improving — doctors
Fico, who survived an assassination attempt last Wednesday, was hospitalized at Roosevelt Hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica
End of Zelensky’s term to have no effect on Russia’s operation — Kremlin
The powers of the current Ukrainian president under the current Constitution expire on May 21
Russian MFA describes Putin’s China trip as defining for world’s future
The trip laid the groundwork for many years to come, Maria Zakharova said
Putin holds telephone conversation with Iran's First Vice President after Raisi's death
The Russain leader "stressed that he knew Ebrahim Raisi well and thought highly of him as a reliable partner who made an invaluable personal contribution to expansion of friendly relations between Russia and Iran"
Finland may open its border with Russia after relevant law is passed — PM
The prime minister cited intelligence data indicating that the situation on the border is unchanged
Zelensky usurps power in Ukraine, Medvedev says
The constitutional powers of the current Ukrainian president expire on the night of May 21
Press review: Kiev eyes expanded strikes on Russia and takeaways from Putin's China visit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 20th
Kiev deems dead fighters missing to avoid removing bodies from battlefield — Ukrainian POW
According to Andrey Lazarkevich, in the current situation Ukrainian servicemen prefer to surrender as prisoners of war
Georgian president vetoes bill on foreign agents
The Georgian legislature passed a bill on foreign agents in the third reading on May 14
Another five Chinese brands to enter Russian market in 2024
"By the end of the year the number of new Chinese brands may reach 10," analysts said
Helicopter with Iranian president crash lands near border with Azerbaijan — agency
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several more officials were reported onboard
Lavrov arrives in Astana to take part in SCO ministerial meeting
Special attention will be focused on the prospects for the organization’s further development and its adaptation to the formation of a new world order
West alarmed over plummeting support for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
The press bureau drew attention to the fact that history has shown time and again that attempts to retain power using lies and intimidation do not work
Medvedev says Kissinger ‘completely wrong’ about main threat to humanity
Dmitry Medvedev stressed that "subtle considerations about preventing existential threats do not work during bloody conflicts"
DPRK forced to take measures to increase nuclear deterrence after US test — statement
The US carried out a subcritical nuclear test at the proving ground in Nevada
Two powerful explosions rocks Kharkov
An air raid alert has been in effect in the Kharkov Region for almost eight hours
French Interior Ministry ignores Russian volunteers banned from working at Olympics
In the text of the letter, the volunteers recalled that they had been "selected by the Organizing Committee of the 2023 Olympic and Paralympic Games (for the 2024 Paris Olympics), each one given a mission" and had already received visas, bought tickets to France and were ready to start working
Lai Ching-te takes over top office in Taiwan
More than 500 foreign guests attended the inauguration of 64-year-old Lai Ching-te, including representatives from 12 countries that recognize Taiwan as a separate state
Russian forces cut off ammunition supplies to Ukrainian forces in Volchansk — lawmaker
Viktor Vodolatsky also said the liberation of Staritsa would make it possible to reduce to a minimum and later completely remove the threat of bombardments for the Belgorod Region
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian Baba Yaga drones more effectively with thermal imagers
According to CEO of Laboratory PPSh Denis Oslomenko, the Baba Yaga drone flies through Starlink and cannot be supressed
Russia to expose US lies about weapons in space — Foreign Ministry
"We will continue our efforts to prevent the deployment of strike weapons in outer space," Sergey Ryabkov pointed out
Russian rescue plane takes off for Tabriz to take part in search for Raisi
A second plane will take off shortly, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Russian embassy in Tehran mourns Raisi's death, lowers flag in solidarity
"We wish endurance and fortitude in overcoming this gravest tragedy," the statement reads
Stock markets on record-hitting spree around the world — Bloomberg
As the agency says, of the world’s 20 largest stock markets, 14 have hit all-time highs recently
Congolese armed forces thwart coup attempt — spokesman
Gunfire was heard in the morning near the residence of Vital Kamerhe
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Moscow expects implementation of agreements with Tehran — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russia and Iran would continue to develop their relationship gradually, including in terms of the tasks of "strengthening security"
