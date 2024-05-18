Preparations for Putin’s visit to DPRK ongoing — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea are ongoing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Preparations for the visit are proceeding at their own pace," he said.

Peskov said Putin’s meeting earlier on Saturday with Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov, who heads the intergovernmental commission on cooperation with the North Korea, was unrelated to the preparations for the visit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited Putin to visit his country when he traveled to Russia in September. It was reported earlier that the countries would work to set a time for Putin’s trip.