At least 8 killed as helicopter carrying Iranian leader Raisi crashes — Tasnim

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed as a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed on Sunday, Tasnim reported.

According to the news agency, among other victims are Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem. The names of two pilots and a flight engineer are not being disclosed.

Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports about the death of Iran’s leader.

The Tehran bourse halted trading on the news about the crash.