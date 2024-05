UNITED NATIONS, May 20. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has failed to adopt a Russia-initiated draft resolution on preventing an arms race in outer space, a TASS correspondent reported.

Seven out of 15 UN Security Council members, including Russia and China, voted in favor of the resolution, while seven voted against and Switzerland abstained.

A resolution is adopted when supported by nine Security Council members and vetoed by neither of the permanent members.