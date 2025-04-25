Putin-Witkoff talks see progress made — Putin’s envoy

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Representative of President Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, has said that the latest round of negotiations between Putin and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff was productive.

"President Putin's meeting with Steven Witkoff in Moscow. We are making progress," Dmitriev wrote on X.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff lasted three hours. This is the second meeting between Putin and Witkoff in the last two weeks and the fourth since the beginning of the year. The previous one took place in St. Petersburg on April 11 and lasted more than four hours. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the problem is many-sided, saying that "the substance is very complex, so conversations tend to take quite a long time.".