Ukrainian Security Service seizes Asian-flagged cargo ship, arrests crew

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has captured a ship flying the flag of an Asian country based on claims that it had docked at the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, according to an SBU statement.

"The bulk carrier was seized in a special operation carried out by the SBU and the State Border Service," reads the statement posted on Telegram.

The SBU added that the ship’s crew had been arrested. The service claims that the vessel was allegedly loaded with wheat in the port of Sevastopol in late 2024.

Ukraine’s Unian news agency, in turn, reports that the vessel, departing from Moldova, was seized in the Ukrainian part of the Danube River Basin.

This is not the first time the Ukrainian authorities have captured a foreign commercial ship, claiming that it was earlier used for the transportation of goods from the port of Sevastopol.