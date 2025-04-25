Trump points to progress in talks with Russia, Ukraine amid 'fragile' situation

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that talks with Russia and Ukraine are progressing, but the situation remains fragile.

"I think Russia and Ukraine, I think they're coming along. We hope; [the situation is] very fragile," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump added that agreements on resolving the Ukraine conflict were within reach. "I think we’re pretty close," he noted.

The US president stressed that it would be "a big honor" for him to broker an agreement between Moscow and Kiev.