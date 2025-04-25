Breakdown in relations with Berlin not Moscow's doing — Russian ambassador

TORGAU /Germany/, April 25. /TASS/. Russia did not initiate the breakdown in relations with Germany, said Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev.

"We did not terminate a single agreement or abandon any format of cooperation. We did not deliberately burn any bridges in the Russian-German dialogue. It was not our choice," Nechayev told Russian reporters.

He also noted that Russia and Germany, "especially after the unification of [Germany] in the 90s, in the 2000s created such a unique framework of bilateral relations" in various fields, which, in his opinion, was unrivalled.

"So we didn’t destroy anything," the Russian ambassador added.

He said that if at some stage there is a desire to return to this, Russia "will probably be attentive and sympathetic to this. But as always, we will proceed from our national interests and take into account that sometimes we used to be naive and overly trusting."