MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia has taken resolute steps to protect its vital national interests in 2025, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement summing up the main foreign policy results of the outgoing year.

Unfriendly nations had to acknowledge that it is impossible to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

TASS has compiled key takeaways from the ministry’s statements.

On protection of interests

Russia has taken "resolute steps to protect the country’s vital national interests on the outer contour, focusing on former Soviet republics and the Eurasian space."

Jointly with its allies, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to the idea of stability of the post-WWII world order and its foundation as outlined in the goals and principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, complexity and integration."

On Ukraine conflict

"The resolute protection of national interests in relations with countries whose governments are taking unfriendly anti-Russian actions forced them to admit the impossibility of inflicting a 'strategic defeat on the battlefield' on Russia and forced them to move toward the concept of an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Ukrainian theater of military operations," the ministry stated.

The understandings reached during the Russia-US summit in Alaska could "form the basis for settling the conflict around Ukraine by eliminating its root causes, including the military threats to Russia created by NATO expansion and infringing on the rights of the Russian and Russian-speaking population."

On ties with Africa

In 2025, Russia has "strengthened its positions" on the African continent.

On cooperation with China

"Amid external pressure, the practical cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has demonstrated resilience, and the two countries have fully embraced national currencies for mutual settlements."