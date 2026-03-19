Gold, silver futures prices keep declining

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Prices of gold and silver futures contracts on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) have been declining, according to trading data.

As of 9:53 a.m. Moscow time (6:53 a.m. GMT), the price of gold futures for April 2026 delivery was down by 3.01% at $4,749 per troy ounce, having declined below $4,750 per troy ounce for the first time since February 5. Meanwhile, the price of silver futures for delivery in May 2026 was down by 7.45% at $71.81 per troy ounce, having fallen below $72 per troy ounce first since February 17.

As of 10:11 a.m. Moscow time (7:11 a.m. GMT), the price of gold was down by 2.36% at $4,780.6 per troy ounce, while the silver price was down by 6.39% at $72.635 per troy ounce.