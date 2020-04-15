Russia conducts over 1.5 mln coronavirus tests, ranked second in the world

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia is ranked second in the world for the number of tests for the coronavirus, the country’s sanitary watchdog, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said on Wednesday.
"As of 15.04.2020, over 1.5 mln laboratory tests for the novel coronavirus have been carried out, using the samples from people, including those who arrived from the countries affected by the novel coronavirus infection. Russia is ranked second in the world for the total number of tests for the novel coronavirus," the watchdog said.