Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 3,388 over past day to 24,490.
Turkey ready to purchase Patriots, other similar systems from NATO allies — top diplomat
He assured that "Turkey will never put the integrity of the NATO defense system at risk"
China provides Russia with over 20 tonnes of supplies for combating coronavirus
The humanitarian aid was donated by the Heilongjiang Province
Brent crude oil price up 4.4% to $32.85 per barrel on London's ICE
WTI futures are up by 6.8% to $24.31 per barrel
Chinese scientists discover different COVID-19 effect on various primate species
They have concluded that the most suitable for experiments are the rhesus macaques as displaying strongest symptoms
Russian Defense Ministry working on new generation of g-force pilot protection gear
The gear will involve modern materials and technologies
Putin blames recklessness for increase in coronavirus cases in certain Russian regions
At the meeting focused on the epidemiological situation in Russia, the president demanded that specialists on the ground, heads of Russian regions, doctors and heads of enterprises heed all instructions of sanitary doctors
Press review: Russia embarks on biggest oil cut yet and Iran offers US coronavirus aid
Top stores in the Russian press on Monday, April 13
Switzerland reports decline in new coronavirus cases over past two days
Switzerland’s first confirmed coronavirus case was reported on February 25
Russian-built bridge across Euphrates lets farmers deliver produce to Deir ez-Zor
Locals recall that before the war there were twelve bridges across the Euphrates here, which got all destroyed by US bombardments
Russia unlikely to lift coronavirus restrictions by May 9 - deputy PM
According to Tatyana Golikova, Russia could end its restrictions over the coronavirus by this summer provided that citizens fully complied with the measures of social distancing and self-isolation
Putin says extraordinary measures required to halt spread of coronavirus
To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Putin: coronavirus situation in Russia not changing for better
Russian military medics may become involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Russia, the Russian president informed
Growth in Covid cases in Moscow stem from people’s careless behavior - WHO
World Health Organization Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic also said that the growth might be explained by the fact that people often delay to call a doctor
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 2,558 in 24 hours
The number of cases has reached 18,328
Russian, Egyptian top diplomats discuss situation in Syria, Libya
The ministers also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation
Lavrov castigates attempts to make China pay reparations for COVID-19 damages
According to the top diplomat, China does not focus solely on domestic developments but has been making every effort to help other countries and share its experience in combating the coronavirus
Pavlov reflex: Top diplomat blasts criticism of Russian foreign coronavirus aid
The foreign minister underscored that the role and the capabilities of states and multilateral structures in deflection of global threats should be reviewed after the pandemic is over
China to continue cooperating with Russia in fight against COVID-19, maintaining flights
China backs the Russian position that politicization of the fight against the pandemic is unacceptable, according to the top diplomat
Kremlin spokesman says impossible to speak about thaw in Russia-US relations
Dmitry Peskov was asked whether he thought the recent contacts between the two presidents could inspire hope for the improvement in bilateral relations
Russian Black Sea Fleet warship strikes enemy naval force, aircraft in drills
Towed target screens simulating the notional enemy’s warships were used as surface targets whilst the air targets were simulated by illuminating air bombs dropped by the Black Sea Fleet aircraft, according to the Fleet’s press office
North Korea fires short-range cruise missiles into Sea of Japan — media
According to the South Korean military, the missiles flew about 150 kilometers
Advanced nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir to be delivered to Russian Navy by late June
Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu confirmed at the ministry’s conference call on March 3 that the delivery of the Knyaz Vladimir was planned for this year
Russia presents demarche to Washington over taking its children to US without notification
The US Department of State earlier informed the Russian Foreign Ministry that it was rolling back its student exchange program in the US in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Putin lacks real-life communication - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that Russian President works more intensively
Russia open for talks with US on hypersonic weapons — top diplomat
The discussion should cover the plans of deploying weapons in outer space, strategic conventional armaments, the future of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and other issues, the Russian foreign minister said
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Press review: Berlin nixes Russia’s space arms control and China’s Pacific muscle vexes US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 7
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 21,100
Over the past 24 hours, 2,774 new cases have been recorded
Crown fires spotted near Chernobyl’s defunct nuclear plant
The blaze was raging in the Rossokha village and near the Krivaya Gora village on the left bank of the Pripyat River
Russia’s economic recovery will begin in Q3 of 2020, expert says
The government’s measures taken to support the economy and the agreements reached within OPEC+ will play a big part, according to the expert
Russian parliament approves law on moving end of WWII date to September 3
The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive in World War II history
First test system to diagnose animals with coronavirus pathogen created in Russia
The expert underscored that there was no solid proof of the risk that humans might contract the COVID-19 from companion animals such as dogs and cats but rather pets might catch the virus from their owners
Russia notifies Luxembourg, Malta about dividend tax increase
Changes will not affect interest gains paid on Eurobond loans, bond loans of Russian companies and loans extended by foreign banks, according to Russia's Finance Ministry
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
First batch of upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks delivered to Russian troops
It has received a principally new turret and a more powerful engine
Over 10 large-scale drills to take place in Russia and overseas military bases in April
During the final check for the winter training period, the units and formations of Russia’s Central Military District will practice relocating and deploying mobile components of the command and control system
13 patients die of coronavirus in Moscow
One of those dead had received treatment in a private clinic
Russian Navy latest frigate arrives in Baltic Sea for final state trials
The Baltic Fleet’s ships, support vessels and naval aviation will provide support during the state trials, according to the Fleet’s press office
Pass system in Moscow and Moscow Region to go live from April 15
Passes will be required for everyone traveling by any kind of transport
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
