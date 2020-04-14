Results of two-week self-isolation to be seen by weekend — chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The results of the two-week self-isolation will show up by the end of the current week or at the beginning of the next one, as the coronavirus incubation period is 14 days, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"Evidently, we will see the results this week, at the end of it or at the beginning of the next week. It is important," she said in an interview with Russia’s television Channel One.

According to Popova, the authorities are already working on various recommendations and guidelines for businesses and organizations on how to organize their work after the self-isolation regime is lifted. "But today it is necessary to stay at home, to avoid contacts so that it could be possible to return to normal life," she stressed.

Nearly a third of coronavirus carriers in Russia demonstrate no evident symptoms, Popova said.

"The more we examine healthy population the more asymptomatic people we find. Nearly 30% of those infected are people showing no symptoms," she said in an interview with Russia’s television Channel One.

According to Popova, the share of such patients is changing with time. "Whereas there were around ten percent of asymptomatic patients in early March, now in a number of regions, for instance in the Moscow region, the share of people with no symptoms is 52% These people would have never known that they are virus carriers but for testing," she noted.

That is why, in her words, the only right thing now is to stay at home and undergo testing.

